emPOWERED Magazine launches for women in tech and telecoms

The inaugural issue of emPOWERED magazine, the new publication for women in telecoms and tech, launched today.

Capacity Media has unveiled a brand-new initiative – the emPOWERED network, at their flagship Capacity Europe event in London. Announced during the keynote address by Caroline Criado-Perez, best-selling author of Invisible Women: Exposing Data Bias in a World Designed for Men, this new network is now ready to accept members.

The most powerful network for women in tech and telecoms; emPOWERED is a one-stop shop for ‘women supporting women’.

With no women left behind it will serve as the most powerful network for women in tech and telecoms. The digital community will be inclusive – not exclusive. With no joining fee, it will be open to all women and men in the industry regardless of job title.

Community members will be able to connect to a network of power players within the industry who are paving the way helping women to strengthen their leadership and progress their careers.

The community will be able to access a wealth of content – via a dedicated section on the Capacity site, closed LinkedIn group as well as the biannual print publication. They will be able to connect to high profile experts and engage with peers and grow as a leader through a combination of events and talks.

During the launch event, sponsored by Verizon Partner Solutions and Infinera, Criado-Perez revealed that “there are too many datasets and research papers that I read that have managed to have a diverse population, but then don't disaggregate the data in their analysis,” explains Criado-Perez.

“That causes problems because you get this sort of muddled middle figure that could be hiding a big disparity, you need to know what is actually going on when designing policy, anything else is unhelpful.”

Speaking on behalf of Capacity Media, Nadine Hawkins, editor of Capacity Magazine, said: “Diversity and inclusion continues to be a topical issue in the telecoms and tech industry. And whilst we are seeing notable improvements, women remain vastly underrepresented – especially in leadership roles.

We believe that the emPOWERED Network will play a key role in re-addressing the balance by providing women in the industry with access to power players, networking opportunities and personal development advancement.”