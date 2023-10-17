Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

iBASIS selected by Moov Africa Niger for SMS termination

Jack Haddon
October 17, 2023 11:09 AM
SMS.jpeg

iBASIS announced today an exclusive agreement with Moov Africa Niger, a subsidiary of the Maroc Telecom Group, to implement its A2P (app to person) messaging monetisation solution.

The agreement, which started on 1st September sees iBASIS employed as the singular gateway for all international A2P SMS traffic into Moov Africa Niger’s network.

iBASIS has partnered with HAUD to deploy an SMS firewall, which ensures successful traffic monetisation. The firewall monitors all of the networks entry points and stops leakage.

It also helps to prevent growing types of SMS fraud, such as “smishing”, or SMS phishing scams.

"We are delighted to collaborate with iBASIS, a global leader in voice and mobile services, who will serve as our exclusive gateway for international A2P SMS termination," said Abdelali Baba Ali, directeur général, Moov Africa Niger.

"This strategic partnership aligns with our commitment to continually enhance our SMS service quality, combat fraud, and safeguard our revenues."

According to business messaging intelligence firm Mobilesquared, A2P SMS traffic will grow 16.3% between 2022 to 2027. Data published in its Global A2P SMS Report, July 2023 to reach 128 billion by the end of 2027. This is higher than overall market growth.

“We are honored to be chosen by Moov Africa Niger to handle all their international A2P SMS traffic. Their demand for innovation combined with their focus on quality and security aligns with our priorities,” said Edwin Van Ierland, CEO, iBASIS Voice & Mobile.

“Our suite of managed services will meet their extensive requirements for A2P SMS monetization and ensure the reactivity to adapt to the ever-evolving messaging landscape".

Topics

News NewsMessaging
JH
Jack Haddon
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe