iBASIS selected by Moov Africa Niger for SMS termination

The agreement, which started on 1st September sees iBASIS employed as the singular gateway for all international A2P SMS traffic into Moov Africa Niger’s network.

iBASIS has partnered with HAUD to deploy an SMS firewall, which ensures successful traffic monetisation. The firewall monitors all of the networks entry points and stops leakage.

It also helps to prevent growing types of SMS fraud, such as “smishing”, or SMS phishing scams.

"We are delighted to collaborate with iBASIS, a global leader in voice and mobile services, who will serve as our exclusive gateway for international A2P SMS termination," said Abdelali Baba Ali, directeur général, Moov Africa Niger.

"This strategic partnership aligns with our commitment to continually enhance our SMS service quality, combat fraud, and safeguard our revenues."

According to business messaging intelligence firm Mobilesquared, A2P SMS traffic will grow 16.3% between 2022 to 2027. Data published in its Global A2P SMS Report, July 2023 to reach 128 billion by the end of 2027. This is higher than overall market growth.

“We are honored to be chosen by Moov Africa Niger to handle all their international A2P SMS traffic. Their demand for innovation combined with their focus on quality and security aligns with our priorities,” said Edwin Van Ierland, CEO, iBASIS Voice & Mobile.

“Our suite of managed services will meet their extensive requirements for A2P SMS monetization and ensure the reactivity to adapt to the ever-evolving messaging landscape".