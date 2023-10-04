Nokia brings 5G private wireless to small industrial sites

Nokia says the DAC is the most economical entry point to Industry 4.0 for small and mid-sized industrial facilities.

“With the addition of the Nokia DAC PW Compact to our portfolio, we can now address the growing demand from smaller sites and many industries, such as the growing warehousing segment, who need the secure, low-latency and reliable connectivity provided by private wireless to digitally transform their operations,” said Stephan Litjens, vice president of enterprise campus edge solutions at Nokia.

“Regardless of the size of the operation, Nokia has a solution that will connect people, machines, and sensors in an energy-efficient manner and at an economical price point – equipping an even wider range of industries for their journey to Industry 4.0.”

It is designed to address the growing demand for small-medium size campuses and is based on the Nokia AirScale small cells, which delivers pervasive connectivity for both human and machine in the toughest industrial environments.

The Nokia DAC PW Compact is also up to 605 more energy-efficient than Wifi, resulting in a much lower energy footprint.

Nokia cites research from ABI Research which indicates that poor connectivity is hindering some SMEs from achieving their full revenue potential.

The research indicates that the logistics sector is forfeiting upwards of US$664 million in annual revenue that mission-critical private cellular technology such as the Nokia DAC PW Compact could help to realise.

The platform is suitable for small enterprises within ports, manufacturing, mining, petrochemical, retail and other segments.