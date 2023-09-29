Infobip introduces new solution to prevent SMS pumping fraud

In the digital age where SMS communication is paramount for businesses worldwide, the rise of bots inflating SMS traffic and creating fake accounts has become a rising concern.

Infobip’s Signals solves this problem by employing machine learning. The solution can automatically detect and block fraudulent traffic without any interventions from the business.

Signals uses a range of methods to detect artificially inflated traffic, such as the behaviour of phone numbers, ranges and phone number types.

Specifically, the solution monitors patterns like the number of received messages per phone number, the number of received messages per phone number range and the number of errors per prone number range.

For each message sent Signal’s scores the risk between 0 to 100, and blocks destinations or ranges that are categorised as high risk. Businesses are able to set their own threshold.

"In an ecosystem where every active user counts, and brand integrity is a priority, Infobip Signals is our answer to ensuring businesses can thrive without the burden of SMS fraud. This is not just about financial security; it's about upholding the genuine value of every brand," said Adrian Benic, Chief Product Officer at Infobip.

Infobip said the tool is vital for brands that want to protect their financial resources and maintain a genuine user base by preventing fake accounts that can harm their value.

Signals is available for global adoption from businesses. The solution aims to allow all businesses employing SMS in their operations to shield themselves from potential financial setbacks and reputational damage by including Infobip Signals in their security framework.

In addition to Signals, Infobip offers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions.