FCC seeks to reinstate net neutrality rules

The rules were initially adopted in 2015 and classified broadband service under public utility rules, preventing internet service providers (ISPs) from blocking websites or charging more for faster access to services.

Jessica Rosenworcel, FCC Chair stated that the commission will vote on reinstating these rules in a meeting that is scheduled to take place on October 19.

“Net neutrality is one of the most widely discussed issues in telecommunications policy,” Rosenworcel said at the National Press Club.

She added that the repeal "put the agency on the wrong side of history, the wrong side of the law and the wrong side of the public".

Rosenworcel went on to say: "[The repeal] was problematic not only because it wiped away enforceable, bright-line rules to prevent blocking, throttling, and paid prioritization" and it also "had a lot of downstream consequences.

The announcement comes after the Democrats took majority control of the FCC on Monday, with Anna Gomez sworn in as commissioner.

The new proposal will reportedly follow the 2015 rules, which were referred to by Rosenworcel’s office as “successful”.

The years that followed the repeal gave power to individual states to decide what stance they would take.