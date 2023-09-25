Utility Warehouse signs deal with CityFibre for UK Broadband

UW describes itself as a the UK’s leading multiservice utility provider, offering customers a range of products and services through one account. Its customers can choose energy, mobile, broadband, insurance products, cashback cards and get discounts when they take multiple services.

It has a Utility Warehouse has a wholesale supply agreement with TalkTalk Wholesale Services, the UK’s largest and fastest growing consumer wholesale provider of fixed connectivity services, enabling its customers to benefit from TalkTalk’s partnerships with Openreach and growing network of alt-nets, including CityFibre.

CityFibre’s rollout recently passed 3 million homes with almost 2.7 million now able to access full fibre broadband services.

As one of the few service providers available on CityFibre’s network, UW claims it is able to provide super-fast broadband to millions more homes than many of its major competitors including Sky, BT, Plusnet, and EE.

“Our partnership with CityFibre maximises TalkTalk Wholesale’s platform capability to provide an even better service to our customers so we can offer them the fastest and most reliable broadband in the UK straight to their front door,” said Stuart Burnett, Co-CEO of Utility Warehouse.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Utility Warehouse, enabling even more people across the UK to enjoy the benefits of our full fibre network – spectacular speeds and rock-solid performance,” added Dan Ramsay, Chief Marketing Officer at CityFibre.

“UW customer numbers recently broke through the 900,000 mark and the business is on track to welcome an extra million customers over the medium term - reflecting its strong, long-term competitive position.”