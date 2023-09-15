Caroline Criado-Perez unveiled as keynote speaker at Capacity Europe 2023

Criado-Perez is a noted feminist, author, and proponent for gender equality, and was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2015 for her work in equality and diversity, particularly in the media.

Her most notable work includes the campaign she spearheaded to have a female historical figure on Bank of England £10 notes. A campaign that subsequently saw Jane Austen replace Winston Churchill, who had previously replaced Elizabeth Fry on the £10 note.

In 2013, following the aforementioned Bank of England campaign, Criado-Perez led another campaign to encourage Twitter to review its 'inadequate' abuse reporting procedures, leading it to introduce a “report abuse” button on all Tweets.

In 2016, she launched a campaign for a statue of a suffragette to be erected in Parliament Square, London, after noticing that there was an absence of women present. The petition garnered 74,000 signatures and by 2017 the first statue of a woman - Millicent Fawcett - was erected in Parliament Square.

She has also been an outspoken advocate for greater representation of women in the media, particularly female experts and thought-leaders on topical issues.

