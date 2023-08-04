Cisco names Tuszik as EMEA president

Tuszik boasts 10 years of experience at Cisco, most recently holding the position of senior vice president of the Cisco Global Partner Sales and Routes to Market business.

Before this, Tuszik has worked for over 25 years across Europe for Cisco as CEO of Computacenter in Germany, and in various other IT companies. He also led Cisco Germany from 2013 to 2018.

"I have had the privilege to work with the largest organisations and brightest minds around the globe, and by far EMEA has the biggest untapped opportunity on the world stage. The power, innovation capability and talent diversity of the countries is unmatched," said Tuszik.

"Technology is the most critical component to accelerate digitisation and enable industry transformation for the region.

“From secure and sustainable infrastructure to transformative technologies in AI, to empowering the future of work, Cisco is literally at the heart of making it possible."

Tuszik’s appointment comes as Cisco accelerates efforts to securely connect technology, people, governments and businesses across the world.

In his new role, the telecoms veteran will advance significant digitisation and innovation across EMEA.

"Oliver has had an incredible impact in his ten years at Cisco,” said Jeff Sharritts, executive vice president and chief customer and partner officer.

“He has repeatedly proven to be one of the most inspirational leaders at the company and is one of the strongest advocates for our customers and partners that I have come across.

“I can't wait to see what our amazing team in the region will accomplish under his leadership.”