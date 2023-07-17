du and Alliance Networks partner on intra-regional connectivity

Under the agreement, both parties have identified significant service collaboration opportunities to work together and use their respective assets to deliver connectivity solutions to customers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and beyond.

Specifically, the collaboration will combine du's network infrastructure and Alliance Network's regional presence and commercial partnerships, enabling the provision of high-capacity connectivity services to meet customers' growing demands.

"We are delighted to partner with du to deliver seamless connectivity solutions to our customers in the region," said Adel Al Daylami, CEO of Alliance Networks.

"This strategic alliance combines our regional expertise and network capabilities with du's extensive infrastructure, allowing us to provide comprehensive and reliable services to meet the evolving needs of businesses in the region."

Both du and Alliance Networks are committed to delivering optimal connectivity solutions, with this teaming agreement representing a step towards that goal. Together the two will strengthen the telecoms infrastructure in the region and support growth and development.

du is a leading provider of telecoms services in the UAE, with a robust network infrastructure, data centres, and international cables. Alliance Networks is an established player in the region, with a regional network and commercial partnerships with various operators as part of the Alliance Networks.

In related news, March saw Cinturion Corp sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement with Alliance Networks to be its landing party partner in Bahrain.

Alliance Networks has been awarded a license by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of The Kingdom of Bahrain to deliver international telecoms services. The partnership between the two will provide give customer edge data connectivity and international reach.