Cinturion and Alliance Networks ink landing party MoU in Bahrain

Alliance Networks has been awarded a license by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of The Kingdom of Bahrain to deliver international telecoms services. The partnership between the two will provide give customer edge data connectivity and international reach.

“The partnership with Alliance Networks and Cinturion will provide the most advanced, secure and innovative technologies to West Asia through Bahrain, addressing the rising global demand for high quality international bandwidth,” said Greg Varisco, chief executive officer of Cinturion.

Cinturion’s Trans Europe Asia System (TEAS) is a subsea and terrestrial network that delivers high-speed, resilient, and secure connections.

It is comprised of two separate connections across the Mediterranean Sea, continuing with two paths interconnecting the Middle East, with multiple routes across the Arabian Peninsula, and a route through the Gulf of Aqaba and the Red Sea.

“The strategic partnership with Centurion will link and position Bahrain and the region to the multiple layers of infrastructure diversity, which include establishing new subsea landing stations and crossing routes that will cater for the rising regional demand for international capacities,” said Adel Al Daylami, CEO of Alliance Networks.

Alliance Networks provides telecoms services to national and international providers. With access to domestic and regional fibre optic networks the company currently offers diverse fibre connectivity between Bahrain and other Gulf Countries, using its position as a carrier-neutral hub.