RETN launches new low latency London to Paris route

Spanning 550km in length, this infrastructure uses CrossChannel, the latest subsea cable from Crosslake Fibre in combination with advanced fibre-optic technology to deliver faster and optimised data transmission for businesses in the financial and data centre hubs.

"Our new network route between London and Paris marks a significant milestone for RETN and our customers," said Tony O’Sullivan, CEO at RETN.

"By offering a direct and unique connection between these two major European hubs, we provide businesses with increased flexibility, redundancy, and improved data security. This enhanced connectivity opens up a wealth of opportunities for companies looking to expand their operations in both cities and beyond."

Starting at Slough in west London and bypassing central London, RETN's new network route creates additional redundancy, reduces outage risks, enhances network performance, and provides enhanced resilience and data security.

In addition, it also delivers massive capacity throughput, meeting the increasing demands of the digital age.

In May, RETN achieved record-timing provision of multi-terabit bandwidth on the Nordic-Eastern Europe route, using Infinera's ICE6 optic engine.

The record was achieved when RETN was asked to deliver large capacity on a custom-specific route for an unnamed multinational technology client, providing route diversity from other suppliers between the Nordics and Eastern Europe.