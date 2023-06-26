Colt welcomes Genesys, Twilio and Zoom to cloud voice services ecosystem

The news comes as demand grows for agile, cloud-based global voice solutions among Colt's customers, the new Colt Cloud SIP is a flexible service which easily connects across the Colt IQ network to platforms from communication service providers (CSPs) including Genesys, Twilio and Zoom.

The service is best suited for companies with a hybrid workforce, that want to boost collaboration and improve their customer experience with a secure, high-performance cloud-based voice solution which integrates with cloud platforms.

At the same time, Colt is also extending its Teams voice activation, through Direct Routing and Operator Connect to three new countries: Slovakia, Luxembourg and Norway.

“We’re excited to welcome global leaders Genesys, Twilio and Zoom to our popular partner ecosystem, at a time when more and more businesses are moving voice to the cloud," said Peter Coppens, VP of product portfolio, Colt Technology Services.

"It’s a perfect fit for the modern workplace: there’s no physical hardware to manage; it’s secure and resilient; costs are transparent and it suits a hybrid workforce. Managing providers, contracts and provisioning is the time-consuming part. With Colt Cloud SIP, we solve that problem for our customers, interconnecting their applications to voice services almost anywhere in the world.”

Colt focuses on automating processes to reduce the complexity of activating voice for its customers. Businesses benefit from Colt’s commitment to customer experience, to automation and simplification, while maintaining their existing relationships with providers. Alternatively, businesses can select a new partner within Colt’s ecosystem such as Genesys, Twilio or Zoom.

Colt has established voice connectivity with major CSPs; automating and integrating SIP Trunk ordering and provisioning; establishing partner agreements; and making sure services are fully compliant with regulatory standards. Now, Colt can connect voice services with any cloud vendor that supports a 'Bring Your Own Carrier' capability.