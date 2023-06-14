Sparkle and Kush Investments sign off on virtual fibre solution connecting Djibouti with Europe and India

International service provider, Sparkle inked a deal with the UAE-based Kush Investments firm to a provide a virtual fibre solution in the upcoming Blue & Raman submarine cable systems to serve the East Africa region.

Sparkle currently owns and manages a network of more than 600,000 km of fibre spanning from Europe to Africa and the Middle East, the Americas and Asia. The deal will provide Kush Investments with a virtual fibre solution connecting Mumbai and Djibouti with Europe (via Palermo, Genoa, Marseille and Milan) and with India.

The two companies have stated they plan to work collaboratively on future projects and have and expansion plans in East Africa.

The agreement was signed in Sparkle’s Rome headquarters by Mohammed Yusef, CIO of Kush Investments, and Enrico Maria Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle.

Muhammed Yusef, CIO of Kush Investments, said: “We are excited to be undertaking this investment with our joint venture partners Al Qalaa Investments as part of our collective commitment to build opportunities for innovation and infrastructure development in Africa today.

“Working with Sparkle is a natural fit and collaboration for us, where together we will drive new solutions via BlueRaman to the digital agenda across the continent.

“We are pleased to be working collaboratively on this initiative and other areas that focus on unlocking the potential of connecting Africa and driving the continued growth of the digital ecosystem there in the years to come.”

Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle said, “We are extremely pleased of this agreement that, while accelerating the development of international telecommunication infrastructures and contributing to support the impressive digital growth in Africa, represents the beginning of a partnership with Kush Investments to be developed in various fields.”

“Sparkle is ready and willing to strengthen the cooperation in Africa leveraging its portfolio of digital services as well as to collaborate in the field of education with training programmes conceived to share the knowledge of the digital infrastructure sector.”

