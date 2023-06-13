Triple Point welcomes Massidda, Jaguin and Cook to digital infra team

The new appointments include Diego Massidda named as its head of digital infrastructure, effective as of 1 September 2023; Laureen Cook has been appointed operating partner and member of Digital Infrastructure Investment Committee; and Arnaud Jaguin has been promoted to head of investment for digital infrastructure.

“Diego is an industry leader and his track record at CEO level of delivering revenue and profitability growth will complement the expertise of D9’s investment team and our world-class investee company management," said Phil Jordan, chair of Digital 9 Infrastructure.

"We look forward to working with Diego and Laureen, alongside Arnaud and Ben, who will continue to execute the company’s investment strategy and fund management.”

Massidda enters the role with over 20 years’ operating experience in global telecoms and digital infrastructure. He has spent 16 years with Vodafone Group and is currently CEO of Vodafone Partner Markets.

Prior to this Massidda served as CEO of Vodafone Carrier Services and has also served as CEO for Vodafone Hungary, CEO of Telecom Italia France and Tiscali.

In this new role, Massidda will lead a team of digital infrastructure investment management specialists at Triple Point including Arnaud Jaguin, who has been promoted to head of investment for digital infrastructure.

“Improving global digital communications through long-term investment in digital infrastructure is a critical part of what we do. We’re delighted to appoint Diego as head of digital infrastructure where he will play a critical role in optimising our diversified and high-quality asset base in DGI9," said Ben Beaton, fund manager and co-managing partner at Triple Point.

"Since its IPO in 2021, we have invested into nine attractive and complementary investments in data centres, subsea, wireless and terrestrial fibre. Diego will work with our established team of investment management specialists in digital infrastructure, including Arnaud and our unrivalled industry operating panel which now includes Laureen.”

Jaguin is credited as being integral to DGI9’s development since its IPO in 2021, during this time he led the origination and execution of the company’s investments into Aqua Comms, Arqiva Group and Elio Networks (formerly, Host Ireland).

Cook, now operating partner, has a career spanning 25 years in the wireless, fibre, subsea, towers and data centres sectors, in addition to investment expertise in emerging technologies including IoT, cloud convergence, and satellite.

Cook will sit on Triple Point’s Digital Infrastructure Investment Committee supporting Investee companies’ commercial development.