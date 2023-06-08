Sparkle inks MoU with LPTIC on the BlueMed subsea cable

Under the terms of the MoU the two will work together on building new subsea infrastructure connecting multiple landings in Libya to Sicily, and via Italy to Europe through Sparkle’s new BlueMed Submarine Cable (BlueMed).

The agreement was sign by Mohamed IB. Mohamed Ben Ayad, chairman of LPTIC, and Enrico Maria Bagnasco, chief executive officer of Sparkle,

In addition, the MoU enables the possibility for Sparkle to offer LPTIC additional services as well as rights over the BlueMed, all of which will be further explored by both parties in view of the definitive agreement.

In related news, April saw Sparkle announced the deployment of next-gen technologies from Infinera and Nokia on its global optical terrestrial and subsea networks.

Specifically, Sparkle is to deploy C band + L band (C+L) photonic nodes on its terrestrial links in Europe, Middle East and South America, increasing its transmission capacity up to 38.4Tbps per fibre pair, delivering high-performance, scalable, and guaranteed connectivity services of up to 800G per wavelength.