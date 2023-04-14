Sparkle upgrades global optical transport network with Nokia and Infinera

These latest upgrades will enhance its network offering and meet the growing market demand for its services globally.

The company is to deploy C band + L band (C+L) photonic nodes on its terrestrial links in Europe, Middle East and South America, increasing its transmission capacity up to 38.4Tbps per fibre pair, delivering high-performance, scalable, and guaranteed connectivity services of up to 800G per wavelength.

“Sparkle is always committed to using the best optical technologies, once they prove reliable and sustainable, to increase the capacity carried by its network, ensuring the highest standards of quality and efficiency,” said Enrico Maria Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle.

“With this extensive deployment of the C+L technology on its network, Sparkle reinforces its competitiveness and its leadership in the global telecommunications market.”

The new technology will initially be deployed between twenty-three major points of presence (PoPs) in Europe over 12,465km with the first link to connect Milan with Frankfurt.

The C+L technology will also benefit all of Sparkle’s proprietary optical subsea links, including the fibre pairs on the upcoming BlueMed system. The new capacity on the MedNautilus in the Mediterranean Basin, Curie in the Pacific Ocean, Seabras and Monet in the Atlantic, as well as on the remaining subsea infrastructures, will be deployed using the aforementioned technologies and will enable greater flexibility in managing both bandwidth and spectrum services, further expanding its initial design capacity.

In related news, February saw Sparkle begin laying the BlueMed subsea cable in Genoa, Italy. The occasion was marked with a ceremony attended by Marco Bucci the mayor of Genoa; Giovanni Toti, president of the Liguria region; Sparkle CEO Enrico Bagnasco, and Jayne Stowell, strategic negotiator, global infrastructure at Google.