Axent and Barcelona CLS launch PoP in Barcelona

The agreement which was signed during the Submarine Networks EMEA 2023 in London, forms part of Axent's strategic growth plans with the aim of providing more connectivity options to its customers.

“We´re very happy to reach this crucial interconnection point, following our strategy of data centres and cable landing stations connectivity, and to reinforce our collaboration with the AFR-IX telecom team," said Peng Yan, chief commercial officer of Axent.

"The Iberian Peninsula digital hub is more and more essential in the international routes design and we must impulse synergies together."

With this new expansion, Axent will offer dark fibre and capacity services to the main carriers and hyperscalers directly from the cable landing station improving both latency and network efficiency.

The agreement signed between Axent and Barcelona CLS, owned by AFR-IX Telecom, is another milestone to enhance the integration between terrestrial and subsea communications infrastructure.

“The exponential growth we are seeing across the Iberian Peninsula is driving further economic growth and investment in and around Barcelona," added Romà Andreu, CCO of Barcelona CLS.

"We are very grateful of the investment Axent is making in this region and proud to see that Barcelona CLS is becoming a must-to-be hub for the major operators in the sector."

In related news, March saw EdgeConneX connect its data centre located in Sant Boi de Llobregat, Barcelona to AFR-IX's Barcelona CLS.