EdgeConneX Connects Sant Boi del Llobregat DC to Barcelona Cable Landing Station

The EdgeConneX facility in Sant Boi de Llobregat delivers local and international carrier routes, with the new connection to the Barcelona CLS, which came into operation last October, is a strategic expansion.

“The planned Barcelona CLS connection will enable EdgeConneX customers to access new international routes through the submarine cables hosted at Barcelona CLS,” said Bart Verdouw, senior director solutions architecture - EMEA at EdgeConneX

“The Barcelona CLS will expand activity as an interconnection point and improve AFR-IX telecom and the Barcelona CLS positioning as an international entry and exit point for operators, service providers, cloud and content providers as well as for businesses in the region. We’re honoured to be a part of this critical service.”

At the same time, both parties are set to benefit from a simplified process for its customers who want to connect between Barcelona CLS and EdgeConneX, removing the need for multiple procedures and delays.

The EdgeConneX data centre in Sant Boi de Llobregat boasts 7,600m2 of data rooms and a capacity of 8MW of IT load. It also offers low-latency international connectivity to accelerate content delivery, cloud access and communications services.

"At the moment, there is a great demand from many companies for data centres in the Barcelona metropolitan region to connect to Barcelona CLS. Their aim is to improve their connectivity and access to international routes through submarine cables as these routes offer access to new markets, protection to their existing land routes and very low latency solutions," said Romà Andreu, CCO of Barcelona CLS.

"We are convinced that the connection between EdgeConneX and Barcelona CLS will be beneficial for both companies and an improvement for the digital economy, not only in this region, but also in Southern Europe".

In addition, the connection with EdgeConneX provides alternative connection routes to the company's data centres in European cities such as Dublin, Brussels, Amsterdam and Munich.