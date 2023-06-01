DE-CIX IX ready for service in Finland

In parallel to the launch of the new digital hub, DE-CIX is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of its partnership with Nokia at the Finnish company’s headquarters in Espoo.

The DE-CIX Apollon interconnection and cloud platform include cloud routing services for companies to manage their hybrid and multi-cloud scenarios and gain control of their data beyond the public interest.

With the approach of one access, all clouds, and every network, DE-CIX is bringing its InterconnectionFLEX service to Finland, which provides enterprises with a complete interconnection package as a holistic solution for cloud connectivity, virtual private network interconnects, and direct interconnection between networks, also known as “peering”.

The long-standing partnership between DE-CIX and Nokia is based on joint research and development efforts and standardisation initiatives and has resulted in highly reliable, low-latency and seamless peering and interconnection services for customers.

“Having worked for over a decade to drive our global expansion – with Nokia always responding to the specific regional needs and requirements with world-class hardware – we’re delighted to bring our future-proof interconnection services to Nokia’s homeland of Finland,” says Dr Thomas King, CTO of DE-CIX.

“As we provide local and internationally acting enterprises with a modern, scalable infrastructure to gain control of their business-critical data journey, we are pleased to continue to have Nokia as a trusted partner.

“We are looking forward to our joint response to tomorrow’s world, where emerging technologies such as the future digital applications for the immersive Internet are also already defining the new standards for latency, data security, and redundancy.”

Customers in Finland can benefit from direct access to over 50 clouds, 2000+ local and international networks and over 250 data centres in Germany, Southern Europe, the USA and Asia.

In addition, DE-CIX in Finland will act as a digital hub for regional connectivity, enabling local networks' low-latency interconnection and localization of global content, while increasing network stability, scalability and security.

The DE-CIX interconnection and cloud platform also offers advanced service features and automation, including access to the DE-CIX self-service portal and the DE-CIX API.

DE-CIX says it plans to extend its presence in the Nordics with two new IX’s in Denmakr and has recently announced that two locations in Norway are ready for service.

The company offers its interconnection services in more than 40 metro markets in Europe, Africa, North America, the Middle East and Asia.