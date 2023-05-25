GMS unveils AI Chatbots solution for enterprise

Using Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and advanced context based Artificial Intelligence (AI), GMS’ AI Chatbots solution aims to help enterprises improve their customer experience, provide support, and drive engagement while reducing and optimising costs.

The solution can be deployed by the enterprise on-premise or in the cloud, within just two weeks with additional consultancy options enterprises who need help with the deployment and management of their chatbots.

“Now enterprises can cover all their communications touchpoints seamlessly via our one-stop-shop solution. Enterprises are looking for a smarter chatbot offering which provides secure, quick, and flexible deployment options, and one which integrates with the organisation’s existing workflows for both external and internal communications," said Raj Dass, chief revenue officer, enterprise business, GMS.

"The hybrid GMS AI Chatbots solution features a sophisticated NLU and advanced context based AI that, when combined with other communication offerings from our portfolio, becomes an incredibly powerful tool for creating better customer experiences.”

Responding to market demands, GMS’s AI Chatbots solution combines NLU for misspelt or colloquial requests and context-based AI for a hybrid solution, which is constantly self-learning as the service is used.

GMS’s AI Chatbots solution complements GMS’ wider Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) communication platforms, providing a one-stop-shop solution for enterprises to securely engage with customers whether that be by SMS, WhatsApp, Viber, RCS or Push.

Last month, GMS appointed Amer Siraj as chief revenue officer (CRO) for the carrier and wholesale business.

His promotion follows six years at GMS, the last two of which he has served as the company’s chief commercial officer. In his new position, Siraj will report directly to Charles Upchurch, CEO, GMS.