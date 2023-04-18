Siraj promoted to chief revenue officer, carrier and wholesale business at GMS

His promotion follows six years at GMS, the last two of which he has served as the company’s chief commercial officer. In his new position, Siraj will report directly to Charles Upchurch, CEO, GMS.

"Beyond being determined and persistent, Amer blends two important skills; an acute customer focus combined with an ability to develop innovative, relevant and impactful business propositions," said Charles Upchurch, CEO of GMS.

"Promoting Amer to chief revenue officer helps position GMS for its next phase of global growth as we look to solidify our position as a forerunner in communication services, and messaging and voice fraud prevention for the carrier and wholesale industry.”

Siraj enters the role with more than 22 years of international experience in commercial leadership positions. During his tenure with GMS, he has been instrumental in fostering the company's growth, extending its global footprint to new markets while leading deals with some of the biggest telcos, wholesalers, and enterprises.

In his new position, Siraj will be responsible for the company’s overall revenue assurance strategy and will spearhead all aspects of revenue generation for its carrier and wholesale business, leading carrier partnerships, wholesale growth, and launch of new mobile network operator (MNO)/carrier products.

“I’m delighted to be offered this role and to build on the industry relationships forged over many years," added Siraj.

"GMS’ core values ensure that we deliver cutting-edge solutions that are consistent, reliable and trustworthy. I am committed to developing a comprehensive strategy that leverages our carrier relationships as well as wholesale and MNO/carrier products to drive revenue and ensure our long-term success.”