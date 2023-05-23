Nokia and VNPT roll out 10G in Vietnam

Nokia and VNPTare rolling out 10G in Vietnam. The initial plan will see 10,000 houses and businesses connected – covering 8 different provinces.

The solution includes fibre access nodes provided by Nokia for the operator’s exchanges and fibre modems for end users’ premises.

As part of the National Digital Transformation Programme, fibre broadband is being rolled out rapidly. With the aim that by 2025, 80 percent of households and 100 percent of communes should be covered by internet infrastructure.

Mr. Dang Anh Son, CEO at VNPT Net Corporation, said: “This project is our first step towards high-class FTTx services which meet our residential and business customers’ demand for higher bandwidth and service quality using the latest generation XGS-PON. Next step, VNPT will work with Nokia to deploy cloud-based network management systems for the XGS-PON and enhance customer experiences through digital transformation solutions.”

Rubén Morón Flores, head of ,arket unit Vietnam at Nokia, said: “We are proud to have been selected by VNPT for this important milestone of bringing 10G broadband to the country for the first time. The APAC region is the largest in the world for fibre broadband. Our multi-gig and multi-PON solution provides for incredible flexibility and scale. Vietnam has ambitious plans and we’re delighted to be part of them.”

We reported recently that HGC Global Communications Limited and Telehouse Vietnam recently inked a joint marketing agreement to deliver EdgeX by HGC to the Vietnamese market.

The news form part of strategy to bring EdgeX by HGC to Asia to support emerging economies and in this case, is bolster edge infrastructure in support of the growing Vietnames economy and to meet its growing demand for digital services.

The launch of EdgeX infrastructure in Hanoi with Telehouse Vietnam, extends HGC's services to the North since its first launch of EdgeX by HGC in Ho Chi Minh City in 2022. For more on this click here.