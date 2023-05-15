HGC and Telehouse Vietnam partner on EdgeX by HGC

The news form part of strategy to bring EdgeX by HGC to Asia to support emerging economies and in this case, is bolster edge infrastructure in support of the growing Vietnames economy and to meet its growing demand for digital services.

The launch of EdgeX infrastructure in Hanoi with Telehouse Vietnam, extends HGC's services to the North since its first launch of EdgeX by HGC in Ho Chi Minh City in 2022.

“Today we make the announcement that HGC is to collaborate with Telehouse Vietnam to extend EdgeX by HGC to Hanoi thus opening up access to our flagship innovation EaaS," said Cliff Tam, senior vice president for global data strategy and operations at HGC Global Communications.

"It is with enthusiasm that OTT in Hanoi can now have access to high quality platform featuring key advantages of ultra-low latency, resilient and scalability. We are excited by Telehouse Vietnam’s partnership and keen to see our service be adopted expressly in the Vietnam economy so more customers can benefit from our edge services.”

EdgeX by HGC with its Eyeball-as-a-Service (EaaS) offers ultra-low-latency and secured connectivity with resilience to enhance end user experience of over the tops (OTTs), content providers, gaming applications and streaming services.

In addition, customers can have a one-stop-shop solution to access security services, multiple public cloud platforms and internet exchange like AMS-IX. They can also connect to local and international network leveraging both HGC and Telehouse Vietnam's global footprint.

EdgeX by HGC combines together five areas of digital infrastructure and solutions into one offering for easy deployment, management and scale; connectivity, cybersecurity, direct cloud connect, data centre services as well as system integration with managed services.