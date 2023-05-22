Princeton Digital Group teams up with JLand Group in major land acquisition deal in Kuala Lumpur

The ambitious project will see the addition of one of the largest DC campuses in Southeast Asia with an investment of around USD 450 Million.

Asia data centre provider, Princeton Digital Group, stated that the project marks their entry into Malaysia, its sixth country after Singapore, China, Indonesia, India, and Japan. Named JH1, the data centre will be to serve the infrastructure needs of customers across the region.

The president and chief executive of Johor Corporation and Chairman of JLG, Datuk Syed Mohamed said, “At this point, the focus for JLG is expanding data centre opportunities as investors and operators are prioritising the sector’s fast-growing prospects. Through our integrated offerings at Sedenak Tech Park (STeP), we remain committed to strengthening Johor’s position as a regional data centre hub given its capability to meet the accelerating demand. PDG’s entry into Johor and STeP is a strong validation of JLG’s strategy and offerings.”

He continued, “With more companies and communities targeting to introduce next-gen digital tools and strategies, the demand for reliable, smart, and resilient data storage will grow exponentially. Therefore, the drive is on for us to improve the sustainability performance of data centres.”

Asher Ling, chief technology officer, and managing director of PDG, Singapore, added. “We have a deep understanding of hyperscaler needs as they expand their presence in Southeast Asia while requiring access to best in class digital infrastructure. Sedenak Tech Park with its strong power and connectivity infrastructure, and other enabling factors is the ideal site for our hyperscale development. Our data centre will utilize next-generation, cutting-edge sustainable technology solutions. We are also actively collaborating with local partners and regulators to integrate renewable energy initiatives for powering our facility.”

JLG also announced the expansion of its 640-acre data centre park, STeP 2, which is projected to be ready in September 2024. As part of the larger Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC) development, STeP 2 will be powered by a solar photovoltaic farm, in line with the Low Carbon Cities Framework (LCCF). Further, STeP 2 is set to benefit from IBTECs’ preparations in achieving Malaysia Digital (MD) Cybercentre status.

