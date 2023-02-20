PDG reveals plans for Indonesian data centre

PDG’s SG+ strategy will allow customers to expand their infrastructure from Singapore to highly scalable data centre campuses in Singapore, Batam (Indonesia) and Johor (Malaysia).

The PDG data centre campus in Batam is the first part of this concerted strategy, where PDG is developing data centre sites in Batam and Johor in extension to its operations in Singapore.

With an investment plan of close to US$1 billion, the campus will be built on 15 acres of land in Batam and will comprise four buildings of up to 24MW capacity each. Power is fully secured for the entire 96MW capacity.

“As a Singapore-headquartered Pan-Asia data centre operator, PDG is at the forefront of enabling customers to continue leveraging the unique set of characteristics that have made Singapore such a successful hub for the region,” said Rangu Salgame, chairman and CEO of Princeton Digital Group.

“Our SG+ strategy is aimed at providing a seamless infrastructure growth roadmap for our customers.”

“The new campus in Batam reinforces our growth strategy and solidifies our already strong presence across the region in China, Singapore, India, Indonesia, and Japan.”

Batam is an Island in Indonesia’s Riau Islands Province, 20km south of Singapore. PDG’s campus is located within Nongsa Digital Park (NDP), an integrated digital park in Nongsa on the North-Eatern tip of Batam.

In June 2021, the Indonesian government designated Nongsa as a special economic zone for digital economy and tourism.

Nongsa and Batam have been described by the Indonesian president Joko Widodo as a “digital bridge” between Singapore and Indonesia, as the demand for technology talent, sustainable power, land to develop data centres and capacity continues to grow.

“The climate impact of digital transformation has redefined the way we develop and operate our data centres,” said Asher Ling, managing Director, Singapore.

“WPDG aims to build next-generation, best-in-class green data centres, and we will be working closely with local partners and regulators to incorporate sustainable and renewable energy initiatives to power our Batam data centre.

“Furthermore, we are exploring tropical data centre solutions as part of our strategic ESG roadmap towards achieving our net-zero emission goals.”

“This is a very exciting time for data centre developers as we develop new standards and create benchmarks in sustainability.”