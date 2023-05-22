Telstra Wholesale launches 400Gbps services on intercapital routes

The news follows a successful trial with Aussie Broadband earlier this year and the service supports customers who need high-capacity fibre connectivity to meet growing bandwidth demands.

Specifically, Telstra Wholesale’s 400Gbps wavelength services are available on routes between Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney and Brisbane. Each route has three geographically diverse paths to provide additional redundancy. At the same time, 400Gbps services are due to be available on Adelaide–Perth and Melbourne–Hobart routes in 2024.

“Data traffic continues to grow on our fixed networks. High-capacity services are vital to help our customers satisfy growing end user demand while also making their networks simpler and more efficient,” said Steve Long, Telstra wholesale’s executive.

“Our 400Gbps service is part of a toolkit of connectivity solutions for customers that use our diverse fibre network. With our backhaul experience and range of services, we can tailor solutions for customers to meet almost any need.”

Telstra Wholesale customers can use 400Gbps wavelength services due to the enhancements made to Telstra's optical infrastructure based on Ciena's technology.

Telstra, through its technology partner Ericsson is using Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) programmable 800Gbps coherent technology. WL5e enables 400Gbps connectivity services by quadrupling the data capacity transmitted per client service.

It also improves optical network performance and optimizes power utilisation in Telstra’s optical network. The 400GE interfaces used also have the same physical footprint as a 100GE interface, offering Telstra Wholesale customers a sustainable upgrade path without compromising on any physical restrictions.

Earlier this month, Roary Stasko, Telstra’s finance and strategy executive director, was appointed as the new CEO of Telstra’s International business.

Effective as of 1 July, Stasko will enter the role bringing with him vast experience and passion for international markets as well as his background in emerging markets.