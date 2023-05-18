Report reveals Europe is DDoS Battlefield

Arelion has today announced the findings of a new report on key global DDoS trends observed in 2022.

The findings reveal that Europe saw the greatest concentration of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) activity in 2022, which Arelion believe is most likely a consequence of the war in Ukraine.

The report investigates the overall impact of DDoS attacks, the evolution of specific attacks vectors and the significance of major social and geopolitical events.

As with previous years, DDoS attacks appear to reflect major geo-political challenges and social tensions and have become an increasingly significant part in the hybrid warfare arsenal.

As the Ukrainian authorities sought a safe harbour for digital state registries and databases, Arelion saw the distribution of attacks move away from active conflict areas into global cloud centres - both as a result of damage to local network infrastructure, but also as local databases and applications were strategically migrated into the cloud.

Conversely, in the rest of the world, Arelion observed lower Asia-US DDoS activity and fewer DDoS attacks to and from South America in 2022.

In 2022, peak attack traffic in Mega Packets Per Second (Mpps) was up 19% from 2021. This trend reflects overall Iinternet traffic growth but is also due to a continuing shift towards fewer, but more spectacular attacks.

Commenting on the discoveries of the report, Mattias Fridström, chief evangelist at Arelion said: “These findings reinforce the need for a basic level of customer protection to mitigate the abundant smaller attacks, together with a solid insurance policy for the larger ones. Thankfully we are seeing a power-shift in the DDoS arms race: there is now a more decisive response by network and IT infrastructure owners to cyber threats, and they are gradually starting to fight back with better cooperation and by closing the inherent weak spots in the network that cybercriminals have exploited for so long.”

