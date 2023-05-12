Globe Teleservices and Kalaam Carrier Solutions partner on enhanced services

“The collaboration is a remarkable endeavour whereby Kalaam Carrier Solutions cutting-edge digital solutions is uniquely complimented by GTS's next-generation consumer-centric product portfolios and managed services," said Ashutosh Agrawal, chief managing director of Globe Teleservices.

"We believe that this partnership will help drive major business impact for our clients and empower seamless connectivity worldwide.”

The new offering is the convergence of managed connectivity enhancements and international messaging solutions to enhance Kalaam’s Communications Platform as-a-Service (CPaaS) supporting clients through their digital transformation and enhance global communications to scale.

“Our partnership with Globe Teleservices will enable us to drive our CPaaS strategy that enable our clients with the highest quality global messaging routes and direct interconnects," added Veer Arjun Passi, CEO of Kalaam Telecom Group.

"GTS has direct integrations in over 25 countries, paired with Kalaam Carrier Solutions’ 53 points of presence covering 90% countries in the GCC region will help realise the full potential of global connectivity and put our clients on a better road to a successful digital transformation."

The partnership aims to provide next-gen tech and connectivity solutions together and be the step forward to transformative change on a global scale for businesses, and also address the different challenges and needs of evolving markets.

In related news, March saw Globe Teleservices unveil its Cloud Connect solution that provides multiple avenues for active consumer engagement.