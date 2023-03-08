Globe Teleservices introduces Cloud Connect solution

Cloud Connect overcomes communication barriers by enabling advanced smart communication through hyperscalers, OTTs, and cloud computing platforms and lays the foundation for seamless customer engagement and streamlines user interfaces through its simplistic and intuitive user interface.

Cloud Connect’s Mobile Local Number Service enables a single number for meeting both voice and messaging requirements across various industry verticals, which enables organisations to better manage their operational costs, preventing data leakage, monitoring telecom consumption on real-time basis and the best part is managing the billing centrally.

Cloud Connect's comes with a suite of products like Local Number Service, Mobile Local Number Service, Free Call Service and Unified Communication along with international and local voice and messaging connectivity creates a ground for active business communication.

Cloud Connect boasts features like number masking, interactive voice response and Binary messaging for frictionless authentication has changed the paradigm of customer engagement and completely overhauled the customer experience.

The platform boosts customer satisfaction rates and empowers users with cutting-edge AI-powered tools for revenue enhancement and omnichannel engagement. Seamless integrations with core networks, OSS & BSS, high-value product portfolios, are some of its other benefits.

In related news, October saw Globe Teleservices launch its flash call block solution for carriers and enterprises.

According to the company, flash call usage is on the rise particularly for enterprises and MNOs have started experiencing an exponential increase in this activity within their network. This id driven by the ease of this form of authentication, meaning that enterprises are adopting this method as an alternative to A2P messaging.