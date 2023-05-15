CBC Tech selects Zenlayer to extend its eNet SASE Connect offering

Using Zenlayer's distributed infrastructure, CBC Tech will be able to extend the reach of eNet Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Connect –- from the current 25 points of presence (PoPs) to 50 globally.

“We look forward to working with Zenlayer. Leveraging their global infrastructure, we will be able to offer SASE services, integrating network and security services, with deterministic and high-performance middle-mile optimization, to global and China enterprises, powered by CBC’s eNet fabric," said Hoo Shu Yee, VP of product and solutions at CBC Tech.

"At the same time, via this collaboration, we can enable Zenlayer to extend SASE service to their customers.”

As such, its customers will benefit from high-speed connectivity into far-reaching locations across ASEAN, India, Middle East, and South America, as well as access to a suite of additional edge cloud services powered by Zenlayer, such as bare metal, virtual machine, and IP transit.

In addition, CBC Tech will deploy security services over the Zenlayer backbone as part of the joint offering.

“The partnership combines advanced networking capabilities of both companies to drive our business forward and stay competitive in today’s market.” said David Xie, chief product offer at Zenlayer.

“It’s exciting to see how this strategic endeavour will enhance eNet SASE Connect’s capabilities to meet the rapidly evolving market needs.”

Zenlayer's footprint comprises 280 hyperconnected edge nodes globally.

In related news, earlier this month CBC Tech formed a partnership with Fortinet, a global cybersecurity provider.

Together, CBC Tech and Fortinet will partners to enable enterprises to deploy Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions for enterprises in China.