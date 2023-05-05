CBC Tech and Fortinet to deliver next-gen SASE networks in China

Together, CBC Tech and Fortinet will partners to enable enterprises to deploy Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions for enterprises in China.

"Fortinet highly recognizes CBC Tech as a market-leading Network as-a-Service provider with differentiated with skillsets and capabilities to help enterprise customers in deploying SD-WAN and SASE successfully in China," said Lue Zhang, technical director of Fortinet China.

"Fortinet and CBC Tech will work together to create solutions that integrate network and security, providing enterprises an optimal network experience. "

SASE combines networking and security to deliver secure access – anywhere and at any time. The CBC SASE powered by Fortinet integrates CBC Tech’s software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) eNet fabric with Fortinet’s security capabilities, such as secure web gateway, zero trust network access, and firewall as-a-service, as a single unified cloud service.

The CBC SASE service aims to simplify and secure enterprise WAN deployments, and deliver a comprehensive security offering for users on and off network, while ensuring the best networking experience.

"We have seen multinational and Chinese enterprises to transform their legacy networks into SD-WAN and SASE in China since the pandemic," added Shu Yee Hoo, vice president of products and solutions at CBC Tech.

"With our partnership with Fortinet coupled with our capabilities and experience in deploying SASE, we are well-positioned to address our enterprise customers’ requirements to accelerate their digital transformation journey."

Capacity spoke to Ricky Chau, CBC Tech’s chief strategy officer, last year about why software is at the heart of the company’s evolution.