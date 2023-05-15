China Telecom brings the cloud to Brazil

The new services give businesses with the flexibility of accessing public and private cloud services, combined with the security and control of private cloud enabled through on-demand purchases that aim to simplify the process for more targeted service.

“We are excited to bring our world-class cloud solutions to businesses in Brazil,” said Luis Fiallo, the officer of China Telecom do Brasil.

“Our eSurfing Cloud services deliver flexible and scalable solutions that can meet the unique evolving needs of businesses in the region. The launch of this new offering is our continued commitment to helping our customers achieve their business goals and succeed in today's digital landscape."

In addition, CTB’s eSurfing Cloud services enable enterprises in Brazil to leverage cloud technologies, with the added benefit of local support and expertise. Businesses in Brazil can also optimise their cloud environments, reduce costs, and improve efficiency, while maintaining high levels of security and compliance.

In all, eSurfing Cloud services in São Paulo enable customers to connect on a global multi-cloud network of more than nine public cloud nodes, 30 proprietary edge cloud nodes, and more than 200 content delivery network nodes.

The news comes as the country witnesses significant growth in digital services. Brazil is one of the most active cloud markets in Latin America, with high demand for the critical services that connect Latin American to the global market. Cloud adoption in Brazil has increased nearly 40% since 2019 and is expected to grow nearly 19% by 2033.

In related news, April saw China Telecom unveil plans to develop its own ChatGPT-like artificial intelligence (AI) model.

The company’s cloud unit CTYun is testing self-developed large language models with plans to launch the service in the “near future”.