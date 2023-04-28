China Telecom unveils plans for ChatGPT-like model

The company’s cloud unit CTYun is testing self-developed large language models with plans to launch the service in the “near future” – the company’s general manager Hu Zhiqiang said at an event in China yesterday.

Other tech companies such as Alibaba, Baidu and 360 Security Technology have unveiled similar plans, but China Telecom becomes the first state-owned provider to announce its plans for an AI model.

According to analysis by Swiss bank UBS, ChatGPT is the fastest-growing app of all time. The analysis estimates that ChatGPT had 100 million active users in January, just two months after its launch.

For comparison, it took TikTok nine months to reach 100 million users.

Despite companies racing to develop their own unique AI models and services in order to benefit from the revenue opportunities, concerns from the likes of Elon Musk remain.

“ChatGPT is scary good. We are not far from dangerously strong AI,” the SpaceX founder said.

Musk is calling for a six-month pause on development and has signed a letter with 1,000 other technology leaders who believe AI poses a “profound risk to society and humanity”.

Google and Microsoft, who are thought to be leading the AI race have not signed the letter.