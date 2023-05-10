RETN unveils new Berlin, Poznan, and Warsaw fibre route

The 780km route is an addition to the company's existing Central and Eastern European network creating a unique additional diverse route with increased capacity between Germany and Poland.

The existing paths between Germany and Poland are one of RETN's most trafficked routes connecting the core of its Western and Eastern European networks.

"As a central highway of traffic between Europe and Asia, this network development represents a significant milestone for RETN and our customers," said Tony O’Sullivan, CEO of RETN.

"With double the capacity for future growth, improved diversity, and reduced latency, we are confident that this new route will be a game-changer for our customers."

The new route uses dark fibre laid alongside gas and oil infrastructure, providing additional security and protection with what the company calls 'near perfect historical availability' on most sections of the route.

Its structure also allows for lower latency services between Berlin and other parts of Northern Germany and Warsaw. At the same time, additional metro fibre in Poznan enables customers to mix their existing and new routes for optimum diversity.

RETN's entire European DWDM network is based on the FlexILS Infinera Line System, so this new route has been built with the same technology.

In related news, earlier this month RETN, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced plans to offer connectivity to Oracle Cloud through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect in Frankfurt.

Specifically, RETN will deliver direct connectivity services to OCI at Equinix FR5 and Interxion FRA10, in France. As a result, Oracle customers will be able to leverage Oracle Cloud locally, including Oracle Autonomous Database.