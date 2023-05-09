Free Trial
Appointments

Tara Brady heads up Google Cloud EMEA

Natalie Bannerman
May 09, 2023 12:53 PM
Appointment generic 2 .jpg

Google Cloud confirms the appointment of Tara Brady as its new president of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Based in London, Tara will lead the business as it supports customers across EMEA drive the transformation of their companies in the cloud, this includes improving the efficiency of core processes and improving how they reach and better serve their customers.

Specifically, Tara is responsible for all of Google Cloud’s go-to-market teams in the region, made up of sales, consulting, and partner ecosystem, among others.

Tara enters the role with more than 20 years of experience having most recently worked for Microsoft, where he led the organisation’s global sales and strategic partnerships team as corporate vice president. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Accenture and PwC.

In his new role, Tara along with the company's EMEA sales leadership team, will continue drive Google Cloud’s growth across Europe, which includes recently announced relationships with private and public sector organisations like Al Azhar University, Deutsche Börse, Kingfisher, Mercedes-Benz, Proximus, Prudential, and Renault.

In related news, last month UJET, a contact centre platform, formed a strategic partnership with Alvaria and Google Cloud.

The partnership enables enterprise contact centres to integrate Alvaria’s compliant outbound and workforce engagement management (WEM) capabilities into their systems using Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform.

Tara Brady
NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
