UJET partners Google Cloud and Alvaria on cloud contact centre AI integration

The partnership enables enterprise contact centres to integrate Alvaria’s compliant outbound and workforce engagement management (WEM) capabilities into their systems using Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with Alvaria as a workforce engagement and outbound partner," said Amit Kumar, product manager of the Contact Center AI Platform, Google Cloud.

"Delivering effective customer and employee experiences requires an ecosystem of secure, enterprise-grade solutions that extend and enhance contact centre capabilities. Through this integration with Alvaria, we’re continuing our efforts to connect AI and agents to power modern customer experiences at scale."

Alvaria WEM solutions provide agents with flexible scheduling options, gamification, performance tracking and automated workflows – increasing agent engagement and reducing attrition.

Alvaria complements Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform by providing solutions that drive agent success, keep them engaged, and make them feel like an extension of the brand.

“UJET and Google Cloud have quickly become a real force in the contact centre industry due to our early focus not only on AI and mobile-first CX transformation, but also security, resiliency, and scale - all fundamental requirements for the modern enterprise," said Anand Janefalkar, chief executive officer, UJET.

"These same enterprises also need additional advanced outreach and rich workforce engagement capabilities such as multichannel agent scheduling, tracking and adherence, and quality recording to properly coach and improve agent behaviour. Through this partnership with Alvaria, we’re able to meet those needs as well.”

Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform offers enterprises rich insights about customers, products and services – while Alvaria provides the solutions for unified workforce to transform those insights into real results.

“As enterprises look to deliver next generation CX, the partnership between Alvaria, Google Cloud, and UJET provides a unique opportunity to tap into the power of cutting-edge innovation that will help clients migrate off end-of-life platforms,” added Frank Ciccone, chief revenue officer, Alvaria.

“Customers will now have a complete option to bring their full customer experience platform to the Google Cloud ecosystem.”