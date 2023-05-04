i3forum unveils new board members and advisory council

Joining the i3forum board are Katia Gonzalez, head of fraud prevention and advanced analytics at BICS; Céline Gregoire, SVP of marketing and voice product at iBasis; and Thanga Durairaj, head of carrier voice product at Vodafone Global Enterprise.

“I am lucky to be surrounded by a group of brilliant and motivated individuals that share a common goal: effectively fight fraud in a way that respects both the wholesale carrier and IPX provider business nature and provides tangible benefits to the industry,” said Katia Gonzalez, head of fraud prevention and advanced analytics at BICS.

Together the board will work to foster collaboration and trust, promote best practices, and develop strategies to address challenges and opportunities in the industry, particularly in areas of International Voice and A2P Messaging.

As a result of these appointments, the new 2023 i3forum board will comprise of:

Philippe Millet, founder and chair of i3forum; Nishant Arya, VP and global head commercial operations, Tata Communications; Filippo Cauci, head of service platforms and multicloud engineering, Sparkle; Jose Cortes, head of voice & mobile product marketing, Telefónica Global Solutions; Carlos DaSilva, VP of products, strategy and business operations, PCCW Global; Thanga Durairaj, head of carrier voice product, Vodafone Global Enterprise; Cedric Gonin, VP of global business support and partnerships, Orange International Carriers; Katia Gonzalez, head of fraud prevention and advanced analytics, BICS; Céline Gregoire, SVP of marketing and voice product, iBASIS; Eli Katz, CEO and founder, XConnect; and Andrès Proaño, EVP and CFO, BTS.

At the same time, i3forum has also established an advisory council, formed of a group of industry experts that will provide guidance, advice, and support to the aforementioned board of directors.

The advisory council is formed of:

Anurag Aggarwal, Chief Growth Officer, Globe Teleservices; Steve Heap, CTO, Hot Telecom; Isabelle Paradis, founder and president, Hot Telecom; and Sophie Ann Terrisse, executive chairman, 26FIVE Global Lab.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new Board Members, Members, and Advisors to our i3forum community," commented Philippe Millet, founder and chair of i3forum.

"Their respective experience in international communications and industry engagement will be invaluable in influencing our industry evolution and driving collaboration and trust.”

If that weren't enough the association has also welcomed two new members which include Telin and Titanium.