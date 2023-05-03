Pharrowtech unveils into North American subsidiary

The company has appointed semiconductor veteran, Christian Plante, as general manager to lead its North American business. In addition, Plante will head up the US division and will oversee building a team in the region.

Plante enters the role with than twenty-five years of experience leading marketing and engineering teams in the hardware, software, and semiconductor industries.

“The wireless industry is going through an exciting period, and Pharrowtech stands out as one of its frontrunners," comments Plante.

"With Pharrowtech’s unique expertise in mmWave silicon and antenna development and software solutions, a new class of high-bandwidth wireless application becomes possible. As the company's next expansion phase begins, I am delighted to be joining the team.”

Having a strong wireless and semiconductor ecosystem in the US creates significant growth opportunities, and expansion into this market is a crucial component of the Pharrowtech's international strategy.

This development is the latest step in Pharrowtech's growth trajectory as it continues to expand its capabilities, following recent successful trials with Telenet. As part of its growth plan, the company will be hiring business development managers, sales representatives, and field application engineers.

“The past year has been momentous for Pharrowtech. We have launched new products, secured additional investment, opened our first UK office and engaged in successful collaborations with leading wireless communication companies. As we develop the next generation of wireless solutions, we build our world-class global team to help us achieve our ambitions. We see the US as an ideal location for our next phase of growth thanks to its long history in wireless systems and silicon design, and proximity to customers and partners," said Wim Van Thillo, CEO and co-founder, Pharrowtech.

“Wireless infrastructure, Wi-Fi, consumer electronics and smart city IoT applications are our primary target markets, and most of our existing customers are based in North America. Our presence in the region will allow us to be closer to our customers and semiconductor partners in Silicon Valley. With access to the largest semiconductor VC ecosystem in the world, we can accelerate our investment roadmap and deliver on our ambitious plans.”