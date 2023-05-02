2Africa cable makes landfall in Jeddah and Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

2Africa span over 45,000km in length is the longest subsea cable deployed to date. Along its entire route it will connect 33 countries once completed in 2024, delivering connectivity and internet services across Africa, Asia, and Europe.

The 2Africa subsea cable is expected to make four landings in Saudi Arabia; Jeddah and Yanbu, which were just completed; followed by Dubai later this year, and Al Khobar in 2024.

“2Africa’s first landing in Saudi Arabia is a major milestone for center3, representing a significant step forward in our objective to make Saudi Arabia the regional hub connecting the three continents: Asia, Africa, and Europe," said Fahad A. Alhajeri, CEO of center3.

"center3 will continue to invest in connectivity infrastructure providing world-class connectivity to our customers and contributing towards achieving the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision.”

In addition, the system is to be extended into the Arabian Gulf region through 2Africa Pearls cable extensions, adding landings in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, the UAE, Pakistan, and India, along with the East Coast of Saudi Arabia.

The 2Africa consortium comprises center3, a recently formed subsidiary of stc, Meta, China Mobile International, MTN Global Connect, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC.

“Our significant investment in 2Africa builds on several others we have made in Saudi Arabia. The COVID-19 crisis demonstrated how millions rely on internet access to do basic day-to-day tasks and connect with loved ones," added Fares Akkad, regional director of Middle East and North Africa, Meta.

"Investing in subsea cables provides a better experience for people using our products and not benefits many other industries, including healthcare, education, and social services.”

In related news, the cable landed in Egypt in November 2022, in South Africa in January 2023 and February 2023.