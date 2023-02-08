WIOCC lands 2Africa subsea cable in KwaZulu-Natal 

The landing of the cable will increase in international capacity in the country and deliver more reliable internet and connectivity services.

"This latest major international cable landing is another example of WIOCC Group playing a key role in building Africa’s digital infrastructure and accelerating the continent’s digital transformation through the delivery of converged open digital infrastructure," said Chris Wood, group chief executive officer at WIOCC.

“We are pleased to be working with our partners in the 2Africa project, bringing faster, more reliable internet to local businesses and consumers, and making an enduring contribution to communications in Africa. The subsea cable system is enabling more communities to access transformative online resources, from education and healthcare to jobs and financial services, and experience the economic and social benefits of seamless connectivity.”

Owned and operated by WIOCC Group company , OADC went live in April 2022 and delivers 4,200m2 of flexible space, supporting 2,000m² of IT white space, as well as A-Grade tech park office space.

2Africa's landing is its fourth on the coast of South Africa - two in the Western Cape (Yzerfontein and Duynefontein) and one in the Eastern Cape (Gqeberha).

The arrival of the 45,000km, 180Tbps 2Africa cable system in Amanzimtoti, 25km south of Durban, will bring much-needed additional international capacity for internet and other services, support high-speed internet delivery and provide greater diversity, which will benefit businesses and individuals throughout South Africa.

“As a fibre pair investor in the 2Africa systems, we are greatly expanding and diversifying WIOCC’s capacity inventory to ensure that we continue to serve the evolving needs of our content provider and cloud operator clients, as well as those of the wider wholesale community,” added Wood.