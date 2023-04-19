Telia Towers picks Sitetracker for Nordic tower deployment

As a provider of telecom towers and related equipment in Norway, Telia Towers offers a full suite of options for its hundreds of customers. Deploying and maintaining its tower infrastructure is central to its business, requiring the company to seek out a software solution to manage its deployment operations, which it found in Sitetracker.

"Telia Towers needs a flexible, secure and scalable system to keep track of projects and accurate inventory data," said Peter Borgfors, CIO at Telia Towers.

"With smooth and seamless operations, we believe that Sitetracker will help develop and automate our processes, and, at the same time, keep the momentum of our business growing. With the easy-to-use interface and the user-friendly customisation to fit our needs, we will be able to save time and be more efficient."

Through the collaboration, Telia Towers is to replace its legacy software with Sitetracker's software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture, which allows the company to use the same, cloud-based solution across all its Nordic locations.

This approach will keep all sensitive data secure and within the confines of each country's regulations and Sitetracker also offers Telia Towers a complete solution right out of the box, along with a range of flexible options, so Telia Towers can tailor its business processes and insights as it scales.

Sitetracker Telecom for Tower forms part of the Sitetracker Telecom product suite that solves a problem for companies unable to keep up with the demands on their towers due to 5G deployment.

It is designed for a complete telecom ecosystem with prebuilt, intelligent templates and workflows, optimising collocation, site development and tenant applications.

