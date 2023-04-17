Siemens picks Verizon Business for zero trust network solutions

Siemens’ Zero Trust program ensures that all devices of its employees must be authenticated, authorised and validated before access is given to the company’s mission critical applications and data.

For its part, Verizon Business will deploy internet only connectivity such as a global Managed Wide Area Network, based on Cisco Meraki’s technology.

“Every company needs a secure work infrastructure but balancing security risks while striving to deliver a user-friendly, digital working experience continues to remain the challenge of IT departments," said Sanjiv Gossain, vice president of EMEA at Verizon Business.

"That’s where an intelligent network can make underlying architectures more nimble by managing traffic and making operations more efficient.”

According to a recent survey of over 600 industry professionals responsible for security strategy, policy and management, over 70% of organisations agreed that remote working had adversely affected their cybersecurity and increased the burden on security teams.

“With Verizon, we found a new partner to provide secure, internet-based network access for our simple office sites. The innovative connectivity solution is designed to meet the requirements of our Zero Trust program where we never trust, but always verify,” said Elmar Spreitzer, Head of IT digital foundation at Siemens.

In related news, earlier this month Verizon Business appointed Jonathan Nikols from HP to be senior VP of global enterprise for the Americas.

Nikols succeeds Massimo Peselli, who is now serves as the company’s chief revenue officer of global enterprise and public sector.