Verizon hires Cognizant exec to head solutions for enterprise and public sector

In his new role, Gossain (pictured) will have overall responsibility for the company’s global enterprise business in the EMEA region, reporting directly to Massimo Peselli, Verizon Business’s chief revenue officer for enterprise and public sector.

Peselli said: “Sanjiv brings an impressive track record of growth and entrepreneurial success. He joins Verizon at a pivotal time as significant disruptions around the EMEA region also bring increased opportunities, as our customers continue to leverage advanced technologies to further transform their respective industries.”

Gossain joined Cognizant in 2004, as head of UK and Ireland for more than 10 years. After two years at CSC he returned to Cognizant as its head of digital business in EMEA and then as its global head of AI and of the Google Cloud business group.

He said: “As a trusted partner for our clients, Verizon has the scale, technology products and solutions, and vision to help our clients on their digital transformation journeys. We serve 98% of Fortune 500 companies and are world-renowned for our people, network and technology.”