Sinch and Salesforce partner on enterprise-grade messaging

The Sinch enterprise-grade offering combines global reach with more than 600 carriers worldwide including all tier-1, 2, 3 carriers in the US and a wide array of local two-way services globally.

It also comprises a carrier-grade platform, a strong local presence with data centres and local deployment in all key markets and messaging experts based locally in over 60 countries.

Competitive pricing and a strong code of conduct, ISO certified and GDPR compliant, as well as a Business SMS Code of Conduct Signatory under MEF’s Trust in Enterprise Messaging (TEM).

“In today’s digital-first world, customers expect companies to deliver real-time, personalized communication,” said Ruth Hartmann, SVP of product management at Salesforce.

“Leveraging Sinch’s messaging capabilities, we are able to help brands build loyalty and trust by making every moment more personal, valuable and memorable."

Sinch has worked with Salesforce since 2014 when Salesforce expanded their SMS offering into international markets.

Overall, Sinch now sends more than 200 billion messages a year – more than 6,000 per second on average.

“We value the many years of collaboration with Salesforce and our joint relentless commitment to security, quality, and innovation," said Petter Bengtsson, EVP of North America, Sinch.

"We are excited to strengthen our relationship to support an even better enterprise-grade messaging experience.”

In related news, at the end of March the board of directors for Sinch appointed Laurinda Pang as its new CEO, effective as of 17 April 2023.

Pang succeeds Johan Hedberg, who currently serves as interim CEO.