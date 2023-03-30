Laurinda Pang takes the reins at Sinch

Pang succeeds Johan Hedberg, who currently serves as interim CEO.

In a Linkedin post, Pang commented that she's "…been re-energizing and am ready to get to work".

“Laurinda is an accomplished leader with a customer-first mindset and a proven ability to lead through transformation," said Erik Fröberg, chairman of Sinch’s board of directors.

Her focus on high-performing teams and ability to drive exceptional business outcomes makes her ideally placed to lead Sinch in this next chapter. I also want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Johan Hedberg for his valuable contribution as interim CEO over the past year.”

Pang enters the role with more than 25 years of executive leadership experience. She most recently served as president of global customer success at Lumen Technologies. In this role, she has responsibility for Lumen’s enterprise customer success organisation, with full P&L responsibility for the company’s international operations and carrier relations, which together employ more than 4,000 people and generate annual revenues of US$12 billion.

Prior to this, Pang held leadership roles across Sales, operations, strategy, human resources and investor relations at CenturyLink, Level 3 Communications and Global Crossing. During her tenure, she designed and implemented several enterprise-wide transformational change initiatives and has played a pivotal role in the successful integration of multiple acquired businesses.

In addition, Pang served as chair of the ITW Global Leaders’ Forum (GLF) between 2020 and 2022, succeeding Marc Halbfinger, CEO of PCCW Global, who served for two terms. She was replaced by current GLF chair Elisabetta Romano in May 2022.

“Businesses thrive by delivering real value and servicing their customers well," says Pang.

"Sinch offers the technology that businesses need to engage with customers in the digital era and has secured an enviable position as a global leader in its field. I am excited about the many opportunities that lie ahead and eager to engage with colleagues and customers to realize this potential.”