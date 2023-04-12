BDx breaks ground on $150m Jakarta data centre

The CGK3A facility will offer 15MW of capacity, meeting Tier III requirements, while offering high network uptime, advanced security systems and sustainable below-average PUE.

It is located in the TB Simatupang area in South Jakarta and is estimated to have cost around US$150 million.

“This allows us to provide world-class data centre infrastructure that caters to both enterprise and hyperscale growth,” BDx wrote in the post.

Avnish Patankar, BDX’s commercial director added in his own post: This marks a major milestone in our mission to provide reliable and secure data solutions for our clients in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Our state-of-the-art facility will feature the latest in data centre technology, including advanced cooling systems and robust security measures, to ensure the highest levels of performance and protection for our clients' valuable data.

We would like to thank our partners and stakeholders for their support in making this project possible.

The latest data centre comes just a few months after the company announced a 16MW facility in Hong Kong.

Both facilities are due to become operational by the end of 2023.