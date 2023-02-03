BDx to launch 16MW data centre in Hong Kong

The new facility, HKG8, is due to become operational by end 2023 and marks BDx’s fourth data centre in Hong Kong.

“BDx is pleased to announce our new data centre to further our commitment to the Hong Kong market. We are pleased to work with Sino Group to develop our next-generation, hyperscale-ready site, which is designed with fail-safe features and a clear focus on sustainability. We continue to support Hong Kong as The Digital Hub of APAC,” said Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx.

“With HKG8, our newest data centre in Hong Kong, we continue to expand our footprint across Asia with sustainable, high-quality sites. We are proud to offer our customers dense connectivity, IX ecosystems and reliable redundant options, to drive digital delivery and growth.”

Located in the Kwai Chung District, the data centre is strategically located five kilometres from the nearest port and 26 kilometres from the Hong Kong airport.

It will offer redundant power supply and reliable infrastructure to BDx’s hyperscale and enterprise customers, delivering high resiliency, dense connectivity and Internet exchange ecosystems

“As we complete the construction of our 191,000 square-feet industrial building, we are proud to welcome BDx as our major tenant,” said Bella Chhoa, Director of Asset Management of Sino Group.

“Recent years saw the thriving development of innovation and technology, and Industry 4.0 has quickly become a global trend. Amid these developments, Sino Group launched a brand-new industrial development, 38 Wing Kee Road, with BDx becoming a major tenant. There is no doubt that Hong Kong will be re-industrialised, riding on the development of innotech. We believe that the opening of the data centre will further advance Hong Kong’s innotech development.”