Pablo Jimenez joins XConnect as global sales and partnership director

In this new role, Jimenez will support customers by providing guidance in how XConnect can enable them to maximise accurate traffic delivery and minimise surcharge-based loss and fraud.

“We are delighted to welcome Pablo to the XConnect team where he will play an instrumental role in enabling our customers to overcome fraud, routing and consolidation-based challenges,” said Tim Ward, VP of number information services at XConnect.

“We’re always looking to evolve and improve our services, and this involves expanding the reach and support available to customers. Pablo’s knowledge and experience will enable us to serve customers with increased efficiency and agility.”

Prior to joining XConnect, Jimenez held positions at NetNumber and BICS with over 10 years’ experience in customer growth and sales across Europe, Africa, America, and the Middle East.

“Over my career I have witnessed substantial changes to the telecoms industry. The challenges facing service providers are greater and customer expectations are higher as omnichannel adoption increases,” said Jimenez.

“XConnect provides world-leading numbering solutions that contribute to a more efficient, effective and trustworthy telecoms industry. I am excited to help our customers deliver voice and messaging traffic with precision and confidence.”

The news supports XConnect's global strategy, this year alone the company has expanded its global numbering intelligence by onboarding number portability query (NPQ) data in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Slovenia and Uruguay.

Just last month, IP telephony specialist Cataleya signed up with XConnect in an effort to cut voice and SMS fraud.

Specifically, Cataleya will use XConnect’s numbering intelligence service to block invalid and fraudulent numbers.