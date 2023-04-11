Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Appointments

Pablo Jimenez joins XConnect as global sales and partnership director

Natalie Bannerman
April 11, 2023 11:37 AM
Share
XConnect Appoints Pablo Jimenez Global Sales and Partnership Director to Support Global Telecoms Growth.jpg

XConnect has appointed Pablo Jimenez as global sales and partnership director to support its expansion into A2P, carrier, MNO and CPaaS.

In this new role, Jimenez will support customers by providing guidance in how XConnect can enable them to maximise accurate traffic delivery and minimise surcharge-based loss and fraud.

“We are delighted to welcome Pablo to the XConnect team where he will play an instrumental role in enabling our customers to overcome fraud, routing and consolidation-based challenges,” said Tim Ward, VP of number information services at XConnect.

“We’re always looking to evolve and improve our services, and this involves expanding the reach and support available to customers. Pablo’s knowledge and experience will enable us to serve customers with increased efficiency and agility.”

Prior to joining XConnect, Jimenez held positions at NetNumber and BICS with over 10 years’ experience in customer growth and sales across Europe, Africa, America, and the Middle East.

“Over my career I have witnessed substantial changes to the telecoms industry. The challenges facing service providers are greater and customer expectations are higher as omnichannel adoption increases,” said Jimenez.

“XConnect provides world-leading numbering solutions that contribute to a more efficient, effective and trustworthy telecoms industry. I am excited to help our customers deliver voice and messaging traffic with precision and confidence.”

The news supports XConnect's global strategy, this year alone the company has expanded its global numbering intelligence by onboarding number portability query (NPQ) data in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Slovenia and Uruguay.

Just last month, IP telephony specialist Cataleya signed up with XConnect in an effort to cut voice and SMS fraud.

Specifically, Cataleya will use XConnect’s numbering intelligence service to block invalid and fraudulent numbers.

Tags

Appointments AppointmentsNewsPablo Jimenez
NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe