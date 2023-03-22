Cataleya toughens action on voice and SMS fraud via XConnect

Singapore-based Cataleya will use XConnect’s numbering intelligence service to block invalid and fraudulent numbers.

Cataleya CEO Andreas Hipp (pictured) said: “Number verification is a very effective way of identifying potential abuse. It is an obligation for us to work and interwork with other industry players, such as XConnect, that specialise in this field. This allows us to offer our clients a variety of options to safeguard them from potential fraudsters.”

XConnect and Cataleya said they will work together to restore trust in telecoms and protect rapid communications service adoption from the evolving fraud ecosystem.

Cataleya said its session border controller and SMS platform will use XConnect’s global number range and number portability data to improve accuracy and efficiency for its enterprise and wholesale customers. Cataleya said this will strengthen its service offerings to protect its customers. “It gains greater visibility and control by establishing whether a number is valid, in a live range, whether it has been ported and whether it is allocated to a provider,” said the company.

Tim Ward, VP of number information services at XConnect, said: “Keeping users safe from voice and SMS fraud is one of the top challenges facing modern communication providers. Mobile technology continues to evolve, and fraudsters are getting smarter. This creates new vulnerabilities for consumers.”

London-based XConnect is owned by Somos, the administrator for the North American numbering plan.

Hipp added: “Together, we are keeping consumers safe during a time where rapid communications service adoption is under threat from the evolving fraud ecosystem.”