Inligo Networks welcomes Chockalingam as chief financial officer

Chockalingam (Chock) joins the company with vast regional telecoms experience having held the role of finance director for Telstra International’s Asian operations for over 15 years.

During his tenure, he was responsible for the financial management of Telstra’s regional subsea cable and cable land station assets as well as for Telstra’s regulatory compliance across much of the operating region.

“Chock’s appointment will complete the current Executive Team providing significant financial knowledge and experience as Inligo moves into the construction phase of ACC-1," said Brian Evans, executive Chairman at Inligo Networks.

"Finding a professional who has the depth of telecommunications and regulatory experience, not only within Singapore, but throughout the Asian region is a significant advantage for Inligo.”

In his new role, Chock will lead the global financial and regulatory functions of the business including across Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, and the US. Based in Singapore, he will also lead the treasury and accounting functions.

According to Evans, one of his immediate tasks will be to “…begin onboarding various financial roles required across the organisation including, subsidiaries, to deliver our agreed business outcomes”.

Prior to his appointment, Chock was also a partner in Telok Partners and Fortius Consulting. He has also held numerous directorships throughout Asia-Pacific as Telstra’s representative for its subsidiaries.

Apart from Evans, the board directors of Inligo Networks include Simon Zettl, formerly of BT and Vodafone, Tim Gigg, formerly of Flag Telecom and Vodafone, John Thompson, also formerly of Vodafone but also of J-Phone in Japan, and Jennifer Chih, a Singaporean lawyer.

In related news, last month Inligo Networks appointed Ken Michael as chief operating officer. Michael joins the company following an extensive career in IT delivery and management.